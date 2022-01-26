Axalta: Royal Magenta Is The Global Automotive Color Of The Year 2022

Axalta Coating Systems announced its Global Automotive Color of the Year 2022 – Royal Magenta. The colour is formulated for all vehicle types and is derived from Axalta’s track record of providing luxury finishes.

Axalta Coating Systems, the global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, announced its Global Automotive Color of the Year 2022 – Royal Magenta. The selection for the eighth edition of the exclusive Global Automotive Color of the Year, Royal Magenta, is a deep cherry colour. The robust design has a dark finish engrained with merlot and garnet hues. The colour appears berry red in sunlight yet reveals a dark look in the midnight hours.

“Royal Magenta delivers a new luxury look that is optimized for future mobility,” said Hadi Awada, Senior Vice President, Global Mobility Coatings at Axalta. “With innovative mobility-sensing and environmentally-optimized waterborne technologies, we’re helping the mobility industry transition toward increasingly sustainable solutions, electric vehicles and autonomous driving.”

Royal Magenta is formulated for all vehicle types and is derived from Axalta’s track record of providing luxury finishes to the mobility market and ties into global colour trends. Burgundy, violet and cherry-like hues are becoming more fashionable in the market.

“This year, we have designed a complex-looking colour that can be applied in a simplified manner,” said Nancy Lockhart, Global Product Manager of Color at Axalta. “The design process began by tinting waterborne paints with various layering systems to provide depth and colour. With sustainability in mind, the end colour was achieved with a conventional basecoat – clearcoat layering. It’s as easy on the eyes as it is to apply.”