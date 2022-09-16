Avis India partners Akasa Air to offer car rental services for airline passengers

Avis India, one of the leading car rental companies, has partnered with Akasa Air, India’s newest budget airline, to offer car rental services to its passengers. According to the company, its rental solutions range from luxury cars to economical ones that suit the travel needs of the customers.

Akasa Air passengers will have access to chauffeur-driven and self-drive cars in 17 cities across India, including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. Avis says that its chauffeurs are professionally trained and with a keen focus on safety, all the cars are equipped with an SOS button, a call-in lady traveller service, and 24X7 customer support to offer passengers a safe and comfortable ride.

Sunil Gupta, MD and CEO, Avis India, said, “At Avis India, we believe in providing our customers with a reliable, safe, and convenient mode of transportation. Through this association, we intend to increase our reach and assist Akasa Air in offering its passengers the best without burning a hole in their pockets. Demand for rental cars – chauffeur-driven or self-drive – has increased rapidly after the pandemic.”

Belson Coutinho, Co-Founder and Chief Marketing & Experience Officer at Akasa Air, said, “We are delighted to collaborate with AVIS who share our values and customer-centric philosophy. Our partnership is an extension of our commitment to offer a range of valued added services to our customers enabling seamless, reliable and enjoyable travel experiences throughout their journey.”

He further added, “Akasa will continue to build products and services that offer value and more importantly give our customers choices to select from the basis of their needs.”

