AutoNxt Automation introduces electric tricycle AzaadE for specially-abled users

AutoNxt Automation, an automobile startup created a smart electric tricycle designed for the specially-abled users in India. Thus far they have been using the hand-cranked three-wheeled vehicles which are difficult to operate as it takes a lot of strength to pedal.

The company has designed their three-wheel electric vehicle which they named AzaadE after taking inputs from 100 plus specially-abled individuals.

The company said its smart electric tricycle is reliable and built with highly efficient body parts which include a bright led headlamp and horn, waterproof charger connectors, high torque geared motor, and a reliable lightweight charger.

It has a BMX-style handle, dual suspensions for extra comfort, front wheel disc brake and back wheel electric brake, switch controlled reverse gear. The tricycle is available in 3 multi-colour options- Black, Blue and Red.

This tricycle can run at a maximum speed of 25 km per hour. They are offering lithium based batteries that work for up to 5 years, compared to the lead-acid batteries which work for only 6 months, that are given in basic electric tricycles.

Considering that specially abled people often have difficulty finding employment, AutoNxt developed special models with features like foldable tables, Iceboxes, and roofs, enabling physically challenged individuals to set up their own shops anywhere they wanted by turning their Electric Tricycle into a mobile store.

Kaustubh Dhonde, Founder & CEO of AutoNxt Automation said “During Covid-19 pandemic, this idea came to our mind as almost everything including the manufacturing business was standstill and we were waiting for the spare parts to reach us from different vendors for tractor development. In the meantime, we designed our smart electric tricycle and made its production ready.”

The company has already sold more than 1000 units to Individuals, various dealers, government bodies and NGOs.