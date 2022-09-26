AutoNxt Automation appoints Pankaj Goyal as Co-Founder & COO, I V Rao as Board Director 

AutoNxt Automation, a Mumbai-based electric tractor start-up has strengthened its leadership team by onboarding industry veterans, Pankaj Goyal as a Co-Founder & COO, while I V Rao will be Board Director of AutoNxt Automation.

Goyal will help AutoNxt go from the R&D stage to the production stage. He has led senior roles in corporate across Indian and European countries, having established his own school with his own brand Brainwaves International. He will leverage his expertise in digitalisation for agriculture applications for start-up Autonxt Automation. The start-up says Goyal has managed 0.5 Billion Euro’s P&L for Schneider Electric for its Nordic-Baltic Zone business and has been part of the top management team for Schneider Electric Greater India Zone. He has led Smart Cities Segment for Greater India and built a global Technology Centre for Schneider Electric in Bangalore from 2004 to 2010.

Rao is a visiting ‘senior fellow’ in centre for sustainable mobility group of TERI (The Energy Research Institute), a renowned think-tank based in New Delhi. He has over 36 years of experience in the auto industry and overall 46 years of rich professional experience.

In an accomplished career at Maruti Suzuki spanning 36 years, he made significant contributions in different roles in the areas of technology transfer, new product planning & development, component localisation, quality assurance & service and manufacturing engineering functions. Under his leadership, Maruti Suzuki R&D has developed the capability for new model development, alternate fuel product development and new technology development.

The company says Rao with his vast experience in technology development and an understanding of the Indian context, he played a vital role in the formulation of automotive regulations in India. He held key positions in different industry/ government bodies as Member, the Group of Experts for the formulation of future regulations for the auto industry – Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), participated in all the discussions as SIAM representative with MoRTH / MOEF for formulation of mass emission regulations and safety standards from 1996 onwards and for formulation of various safety standards and CMVR related charges.

Rao has been an executive council member – SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile manufacturers (2005-2015) and as a senior fellow in CSM in TERI, working on segment-wise technology options for sustainable mobility and life cycle assessment studies for new mobility technologies.

“Pankaj and Rao, not only have strong R&D and production experience but are also extremely open to adapting and developing strategies as per the latest technological developments. They have been responsible for constructing a smooth bridge between R&D and the Production stages for all of our upcoming products. I look forward to our association with them to build the most iconic range of electric and self-driving vehicles and transform the Indian mobility sector,” said Kaustubh Dhonde, Founder & CEO, AutoNxt Automation.