Autonomous vehicle tech company May Mobility appoints Kathy Winter as COO

May Mobility, a technology start-up working towards the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle (AV) technology has appointed former Intel and Delphi executive Kathy Winter as its Chief Operating Officer.

The technology company’s proprietary Multi-Policy Decision Making (MPDM) system is working towards helping make cities safer, greener and more accessible. It claims the MPDM’s proven track record has delivered more than 320,000 autonomy-enabled rides to date in several public transit applications across the U.S. and Japan. The start-up counts Toyota Motor Corporation, Toyota Tsusho, Bridgestone Via and Monet Technologies among others as strategic partners.

Winter has nearly 30 years of engineering and automotive experience leading companies to significant revenue growth and product development worldwide, including more than 10 years exclusively working on advancements in the autonomous driving sector. She will focus on accelerating execution across May Mobility, as well as developing key strategies and partnerships to help scale on a global basis.

Edwin Olson, CEO, May Mobility said, “Our traction, both commercially and with our technology, is enabling us to scale and attract high-calibre talent even as others in the tech space pull back. Kathy’s experience in the AV industry and growing billion-dollar businesses will be invaluable. We’re thrilled she is joining our executive team and we know Kathy will further propel May Mobility to the forefront of the industry, spurring investments and global growth.”

Winter joins the company most recently from Intel Corporation, where she served as VP and General Manager of Autonomous Transportation & Infrastructure Division. She was responsible for establishing their Autonomous Vehicle Labs, global product strategy, roadmaps, P&L, and R&D for Intel’s Advanced Driver Assist Systems (ADAS), Infotainment and Automated Driving businesses. She also led the company’s integration with Mobileye post-acquisition. Prior to Intel, Winter served as VP for several divisions at Delphi, where she also established the Autonomous Vehicle Lab, and drove key technology evaluation and acquisition to establish their first ground-breaking automated driving vehicles.

“I am delighted to join May Mobility and believe May’s ground-breaking autonomous vehicle technology is poised to enable the cities of the future. I look forward to working with everyone at May Mobility and helping to continue advancing the company’s mission, and to help make transportation more accessible for everyone,” she said.

Winter holds a Master of Business Administration specialising in marketing and finance from the University of Chicago and a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from the University of Illinois.