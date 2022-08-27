Autonomous driving to be the fastest automotive software market by 2027, says MarketsandMarkets report

Disruptive technology has started deepening in its roots in the automotive industry and with time, we have been seeing the increasing adoption of features like ADAS, telematics or simply, the connected mobility solutions.

Indicating this, a report from MarketsandMarkets states that, “the global automotive software market size is expected to grow at the CAGR of 13.1 percent to $40.1 billion by 2027 from $21.7 billion in 2022. Compliance towards fuel efficiency standards, comfort, and convenience, and need for reducing vehicle downtime will drive the market for automotive software.

With the increasing consumer interest in connected cars and ADAS solutions, the auto industry is anticipated to show a decent growth graph. The features like safety, comfort and luxury are believed to be the prominent growth drivers that allows a smooth autonomous communication between the driver and the vehicle.

While experts bet on the passenger cars being the dominating segment, the automotive software market will see a higher penetration of the software services as compared to the commercial vehicles segment. As per the report the increasing disposable income in developing countries of Asia Pacific has fueled the demand for passenger cars with technologically advanced services and hence the demand for such careers is also in vogue.

The leading industry players have inked strategic partnerships recently and are open to such collaborations with such manufacturers that would assist them in terms of market expansion, R&D and product advancements at a time where change is the only constant. This is where the software development and coding professions have held a firm grip and we have begun to focus on harnessing the prospects of the custom-coded softwares. This calls for excellent software career opportunities in the automotive industry and success is a guarantee.

As per the report, autonomous driving will be the fastest Automotive Software Market by 2027. This is why the auto giants have already ventured into the level-2 driver assistance features worldwide.

India still has a way to go to bystand the full usage of the connected vehicle service experience. The transition has however taken the route and we are not very far from the high-level automation demand in the near future.

