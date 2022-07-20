Automovill to use TotalEnergies lubricants under exclusive partnership in India

Automovill, a mobility start-up, has announced a partnership with TotalEnergies (TEMIPL) as its exclusive lubricants partner. Under the partnership, TEMPIL will take care of supplying the premium range of automotive lubricants to all Automovil outlets across the country.

As per the understanding both companies will combine their technical expertise and research capabilities to meet the growing demand for quality products. Automovill operates 70 co-owned workshops and over 500 partner garages across India.

Automovill has recently expanded its operations to Eastern and Central India, providing car repair services across 20 cities in 14 states, the company also offers tech-enabled car detailing and car servicing, along with refurbishment service for B2B. As part of the partnership, Automovill outlets will co-brand with TotalEnergies across the network.

Syed Shakilur Rahman, CEO, Lubricants for South Asia,TEMIPL said, “We are pleased to announce this collaboration as another step towards expanding our footprint to meet the growing demand for quality products. With the car repair and full stack auto service models becoming a trend, a huge unorganised market is getting reshaped. The partnership adds to our continuous efforts to provide consumers with technologically advanced and superior lubricants for their vehicles to keep them performing at their best.”

Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder CBO, Automovill. Said, “The new age auto service start-ups are expected to propel the Indian repair market to $25 billion (Rs 2500 crore). As the market of auto repair is growing and getting re-engineered, we are trying to set standardisation in the process. For the longest time, the market has remained unorganised, resulting in users facing trust issues and affordability challenges. While we move forward to offer quality service with genuine parts and components, association with a global brand like TotalEnergies will be significant to the journey.”