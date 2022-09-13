Automovill partners with DriveU for new-age car services

Automovill, a mobility start-up, has partnered with DriveU to offer car services to all DriveU customers through the DriveU app maintaining a unified user experience. This collaborative effort brings together DriveU’s on-demand driver service and Automovill’s new-age auto service chain model in key markets across India.

DriveU has approximately 1.5 million active users on its platform, and Automovill has expanded its services to include dedicated and curated offers for DriveU customers in 9 cities across India including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Gurugram and Kolkata.

All existing DriveU users can access Automovill offers and services. Automovill services include (General Services, AC Services, Dent and Painting, Accidental Claims/Insurance Claim Support, Accessories, and so on) with free pick-up and drop facility.

Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO, Automovill said, “we not only aim to provide on-demand assistance through a large network of partners, suppliers, and auto specialists, but we also guarantee end-to-end responsibility, from vehicle pickup to servicing, with a post-service customer connection.”

Automovill is offering DriveU customers a flat 10 percent discount on all services, as well as exclusive discounts on general car health checkups for the first 500 customers and on car servicing orders, DriveU is offering up to Rs.100 cashback and DriveU coins.

Automovill provides tech-enabled car detailing and servicing, as well as B2B refurbishment services. Recently, the company expanded its operations to eastern and central India, effectively providing car repair services in 20 cities across 14 states.

According to Automovill, it is providing its service for nearly 4000 cars per month, and observed a massive 250 percent growth post-pandemic.