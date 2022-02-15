Automovill Launches Vehicle Accidental Claims App

Automovill has launched an Accidental Claims app for all Insurance agents/brokers across India. Automovill aims at onboarding at least 20,000 agents across the country, and service about 1 lakh claims in the ongoing calendar year through this app.

Automovill has launched an Accidental Claims app for all Insurance agents/brokers across India. The application will help the brand build an interface with over 1 lakh agents across 20k+ Pincodes in India. The app will be available for android devices and by June-22 it will be launched for IOS soon.

The app will function as a complete motor insurance platform serving end-to-end connecting agents, car owners, and the brand to facilitate any motor claim, simultaneously providing transparency in terms of claims, offerings, cost, and services.

An agent can sign up and register a claim case from the client, this case would further be submitted with Automovill and upon estimate generation, the insurer will process it further. The process and status will be visible to the agent on the app.

Mridu Mahendra Das, Co-Founder & CEO of Automovill, said, “The idea behind launching this app is to reduce the claim cost by bringing in more efficiency to the system for all the stakeholders (Insurance companies & Customers). As of date, Automovill is the leader in handling Motor claims across India, providing not less than a 40% cost reduction compared to Authorized service providers.”

He added, “We understand the true estimates and can add speed and transparency to the entire system. This makes it easier for agents, and customers to book and facilitate the claim. The app will solve that procedure for everyone.”

The application will be further developed in-house into an advanced AI system to support the insurance claim estimation procedure. It will be built on fine AI technology to disrupt the much complex motor insurance claim process.

The technology will be used in detecting vehicle damage like dents and generating estimates of insurance claims. It will handle the further process of sending the estimate and getting approvals from the insurers too, thus reducing any discrepancies.

