Automovill launches Learning Management platform to upskill auto mechanics and technicians

Automovill launches a Learning Management platform for mechanics and technicians to help upskill themselves. The platform will be available through photos and text, or as videos in different Indian languages.

Automovill, a car aftersales startup, has launched a Learning Management platform for mechanics and technicians to help upskill themselves. Automovill has launched the platform in partnership with Scaffold Technologies. The objective of this platform is to upskill auto mechanics across the country by providing access to information on the different vehicle maintenance and servicing techniques, along with the challenges one would face.

The training material will be available either as a photo and text or a video for every make and model. Currently, the service is available in English, Hindi, and Kannada, and as the platform gains popularity, other languages will be included. The platform will benefit approximately 5 million mechanics who do not have proper/adequate knowledge and standard operating procedure to deal with different cars.

The learning platform is AI and ML-based, which will allow a technician to view videos/text visuals of the latest make and models, right from the engine, suspension, clutch to breaks. They have access to how parts work, including how mechanical and electrical works.

Speaking about the launch, Mridu Mahendra Das, the Co-Founder and CEO of Automovill, said, “In a country like India we have about 20+ OEM’s in the current scenario. For every 3 to 6 months, these OEMs are launching new vehicles that would have different functions. However, against the pace of launch, there are about 5 million technicians who are not yet trained for these new models.”

“The gap in terms of training and servicing knowledge is evident. The LMP has been launched to fill in this gap. We will keep updating it with the latest AI, ML and AR technology to add more and more tools to upskill the automotive mechanics and technicians community. By end of 2023, Automovill is aiming to upskill about 5MN+ semi-skilled and skilled technicians across the country with a presence in over 100+ cities. The platform will be available in all major Indian languages.”

