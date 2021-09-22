Automovill launches Learning Management platform to upskill auto mechanics and technicians

Automovill launches a Learning Management platform for mechanics and technicians to help upskill themselves. The platform will be available through photos and text, or as videos in different Indian languages.

By:Updated: Sep 22, 2021 3:07 PM
automovill learning management plataform

Automovill, a car aftersales startup, has launched a Learning Management platform for mechanics and technicians to help upskill themselves. Automovill has launched the platform in partnership with Scaffold Technologies. The objective of this platform is to upskill auto mechanics across the country by providing access to information on the different vehicle maintenance and servicing techniques, along with the challenges one would face. 

The training material will be available either as a photo and text or a video for every make and model. Currently, the service is available in English, Hindi, and Kannada, and as the platform gains popularity, other languages will be included. The platform will benefit approximately 5 million mechanics who do not have proper/adequate knowledge and standard operating procedure to deal with different cars. 

The learning platform is AI and ML-based, which will allow a technician to view videos/text visuals of the latest make and models, right from the engine, suspension, clutch to breaks. They have access to how parts work, including how mechanical and electrical works. 

Speaking about the launch, Mridu Mahendra Das, the Co-Founder and CEO of Automovill, said, “In a country like India we have about 20+ OEM’s in the current scenario. For every 3 to 6 months, these OEMs are launching new vehicles that would have different functions. However, against the pace of launch, there are about 5 million technicians who are not yet trained for these new models.”

“The gap in terms of training and servicing knowledge is evident. The LMP has been launched to fill in this gap. We will keep updating it with the latest AI, ML and AR technology to add more and more tools to upskill the automotive mechanics and technicians community. By end of 2023, Automovill is aiming to upskill about 5MN+ semi-skilled and skilled technicians across the country with a presence in over 100+ cities. The platform will be available in all major Indian languages.” 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Express Mobility News

Automovill launches Learning Management platform to upskill auto mechanics and technicians

Automovill launches Learning Management platform to upskill auto mechanics and technicians

Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched in India, expanding the company's EV portfolio

Audi e-tron GT and RS e-tron GT launched in India, expanding the company's EV portfolio

Yulu, Adani Electricity to build large-scale battery swapping stations for electric bikes

Yulu, Adani Electricity to build large-scale battery swapping stations for electric bikes

Tata commercial vehicles to receive a price hike this October

Tata commercial vehicles to receive a price hike this October

Yamaha refreshes its entry-level performance offerings in India, launches R15 V4, R15M, and Aerox 155

Yamaha refreshes its entry-level performance offerings in India, launches R15 V4, R15M, and Aerox 155

The goal is to start tests of fuel-cell trucks in three years - Kamal Bali, Volvo

The goal is to start tests of fuel-cell trucks in three years - Kamal Bali, Volvo

At some point, we will make India a global EV hub - Saurav Kumar, Euler Motors

At some point, we will make India a global EV hub - Saurav Kumar, Euler Motors

Schaeffler opens first production plant dedicated to electro-mobility

Schaeffler opens first production plant dedicated to electro-mobility

Tata Motors gears up for the festive season, launches Tata Safari Gold Edition for ₹21.89 lakh

Tata Motors gears up for the festive season, launches Tata Safari Gold Edition for ₹21.89 lakh

Sany surpasses JCB to become the largest excavator seller globally in 2020

Sany surpasses JCB to become the largest excavator seller globally in 2020

Chase India and Consumer Voice launch report on India's pre-owned car industry and suggest five key changes

Chase India and Consumer Voice launch report on India's pre-owned car industry and suggest five key changes

Citroen C3 breaks cover, claims 90% localisation

Citroen C3 breaks cover, claims 90% localisation

C4V and Omega Seiki Mobility announce a supply chain contract worth $163 million

C4V and Omega Seiki Mobility announce a supply chain contract worth $163 million

Tata Xpres-T EV Launched for Fleet Buyers: Price, Range, Charging Time, Specs and More

Tata Xpres-T EV Launched for Fleet Buyers: Price, Range, Charging Time, Specs and More

TVS Raider 125 launched in India at ₹77,500 - Gets ride modes, LCD display, and more

TVS Raider 125 launched in India at ₹77,500 - Gets ride modes, LCD display, and more

Puncture-resistant tyres to energy regeneration — A look at the future of JK Tyre

Puncture-resistant tyres to energy regeneration — A look at the future of JK Tyre

Made in India Citroen C3 teased ahead of official unveiling

Made in India Citroen C3 teased ahead of official unveiling

MG Astor unveiled - Say hello to the world of AI in cars

MG Astor unveiled - Say hello to the world of AI in cars

New Force Gurkha breaks cover with an updated BS6 engine and more

New Force Gurkha breaks cover with an updated BS6 engine and more

Our goal is to achieve a 25% energy efficiency over current EV configurations - Anupam Jalote, iCreate

Our goal is to achieve a 25% energy efficiency over current EV configurations - Anupam Jalote, iCreate