Automovill Launches 30 Hubs In Eastern And Central India

Automovill has announced the foray into Eastern and Central markets in India. The brand has rolled out the workshops on both the models- Co-owned and Partnered.

Automovill, a full-stack mobility start-up has announced the foray into Eastern and Central markets in India. The brand has launched new workshops in the key cities- Kolkata, Ranchi, Bhubaneshwar, Siliguri, Bhopal, and Indore.

The brand has rolled out the workshops on both the models- Co-owned and Partnered. Enabling the expansion, the brand has already partnered with 500 workshops and established 70 hubs across India. With the new launch, Automovill shall strengthen its presence in over 20 cities in India.

The brand has been witnessing a rising demand post the pandemic and covering the lockdown numbers aggressively. All the co-owned workshops (hubs) will cover an area of around 4000 Sq.yards each, whereas spokes will expand over 2500 ~3000 sq. yards each

“There are many players that are only catering to the urban market. However, after testing waters, and getting a good response in the tier 2 market, we decided to explore it further. We have already been getting an overwhelming response from some tier 2 cities in terms of a rising number of queries,” said Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO, Automovill.

He added, “Hence, upon thorough analysis, we have decided to strengthen our foothold in the Eastern and Central part of the country, with 80 % penetration in tier 2 cities itself.”

The brand has been able to register a Month-on-month growth of 20%. Automovill plans to hit 30 cities by the end of the current fiscal alone, and 40% of the same is intended to be company-owned and the rest will be based on partnered workshops.

Automovill has already been delivering B2B services and is now gradually introducing a B2C set-up. It anticipates serving over 500 cars monthly in the Eastern region alone. The brand is currently servicing 3000 vehicles per month and aims at reaching 1.5 lakh orders by the end of the current fiscal year.