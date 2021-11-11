Automovill begins operations in Pune, partners with 20 workshops

Automovill has expanded its operations to Pune, partnering with 20 workshops and three company-owned Hubs. With operations in Pune, Automovill now has a presence in 16 cities across India.

Automovill has forayed into Pune as part of its expansion plans and has partnered with 20 workshops and three company-owned Hubs. This is Automovill’s first phase of expansion in the city. Automovill now has its presence in over 16 cities, including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, Ghaziabad, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Patna, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Chennai, Jaipur, Mumbai, Pune, and Calcutta.

The start-up aims at widening its footprint in West and East India. Automovill plans to open operations in five more cities within this fiscal year itself. The company has set up its Hubs in Pimpri, KadNagar and Saudagar of Pune city, in addition to 20 partnered workshops to cater for the larger audience. The 3 Hubs alone hold a total capacity to serve over 200 cars per day.

Speaking about the expansion, Ramana Sambu, the Co-Founder and CBO of Automovill said, “Pune is the 7th largest city in India and 2nd largest city in Maharashtra in terms of vehicle ownership. We see a magnificent scope to cater to the needs of potential customers in the city. As we already have the experience with more than 10 Hubs successfully operating across the country, we affirm to provide hassle-free, convenient and transparent cost-effective services to Pune customers“.

