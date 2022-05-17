Automovill announces new franchise business model

Automovill, a full-stack mobility startup, has announced the launch of a new franchise model under its umbrella. The brand already runs two models- Spokes and Hubs. As per the new model, the initial stage is Spoke and the second stage is the Hub, and finally, the Hubs will be eligible to become Automovill’s franchise.



To create a distinction, the brand has kept Spokes as workshops where owners are independent and may work with anyone, however, Hubs are largely controlled by Automovill, and are established at strategic locations. Whereas, in the new franchise model, Automovill will maintain total control.



The new franchise model will follow basic SOPs and criteria including a minimum of 9 trained and dedicated manpower with 2 lifts, a washing area, a paint booth, a parking area for 30 cars, and more. The area of workshops could be somewhere in the range of 6000~ 7500 sqft. In some cases, it will be more, based on the city and number of vehicles.



Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & Chief Business Officer, Automovill, said, “We have been planning an aggressive expansion in India. Simultaneously, we also aim at upgrading the experience. The new franchise model shall serve both purposes for us. These new franchisees will be only run by people with prior vast experience in the automobile industry with running workshops and audiences.”

He added, “To ensure that the right people run these models for us, we have a three-stage graduation process- Spokes, Hubs and then franchisee. We aim at launching 30 franchisees in the current fiscal, and expanding to at least 15 cities through this.”



The brand aims at launching 30 franchisees by the end of fiscal 2022-23, and to increase the number to 110, spread across 30 cities by the end of 2025. Automovill targets launching its first franchise in Pune city by the end of April this year.