Automovill aims to open 15 company-owned workshops by March

Automovill, a Bengaluru-based full-stack mobility solution provider has announced its plan to open 15 company-owned workshops by the end of the fiscal year 2023.

At present, it has fully owned operational workshop in Bengaluru and Hyderabad and to meet the increasing demands, Automovill will further expand its presence in Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Pune, Patna, Jaipur, Gurgaon, Mumbai, and Guwahati.

The aftersales service company also aims to push the count of its 6 franchise workshops primarily located in Pune and Kolkata. Automovill says it has steadily blossomed and accomplished profitability in its existing markets where it dominates, and it expects the new geographies to contribute 40 percent of revenue. It intends to deliver 45,000 vehicles through these outlets by March 2024.

Ramana Sambu, Co-Founder & CBO, Automovill said, “We are tapping into new markets with a solid and long-term strategy to become the first choice of customers looking for affordable, multi-brand car repair and maintenance services. We not only aim to offer on-demand assistance through these workshops but also offer a guarantee of the critical components, including engine, suspension, brakes, and some major systems, resolving car owners’ deep concern about restoration and premature wear and tear of their vehicle’s structures.”

“Simultaneously, establishing such a comprehensive network will facilitate employment opportunities in respective cities as well as augment technicians and ground staffs learning and earning outcomes” added Sambu.

The start-up claims to be a one-of-a-kind platform for aggregating automobile service providers, connecting vehicle owners with all kinds of automobile service providers under one roof. Automovill is present in more than 20 cities, serving more than 3,000 customers per month, and has a team of over 70 members who ensure the highest level of quality and transparency in this segment.