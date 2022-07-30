scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read

Automotive sales expected to see upward trajectory in July, tractor sales may see a decline

The Indian automotive industry is expected to see robust demand in July across all segments, except for the tractor segment, says a report by Emkay Global.

Written by Express Mobility Desk
Image for representational purpose only.

The Indian automotive industry is expected to see robust demand in July across all segments, except for the tractor segment, says a report by Emkay Global.

For the month, the passenger vehicle segment is expected to see healthy demand driven by a large order book and ramping up of production by automakers. On the four-wheeler side, Maruti Suzuki India, Tata Motors, Mahindra & Mahindra are expected to clock growth of 8 per cent, 49 per cent and 28 per cent respectively.

Also Read

The two-wheeler segment is expected to be in the green as higher production and inventory build-up at dealerships will help drive growth. Domestic sales for Royal Enfield is expected to grow by 35 per cent, TVS Motor Co and Hero MotoCorp are likely to see 6 per cent growth, while Bajaj Auto will clock 2 per cent growth.

Commercial vehicle sales is also expected to see an upward trend. The only negative expectation is from tractor volumes, as they are likely to see a decline due to a high base and uneven spread of the monsoon.

Commercial vehicles should remain in an uptrend, with robust growth in passenger and cargo segments. E-way bill trends indicate better freight availability compared with last year, Emkay Global said. The brokerage firm said it expects a positive 58 per cent year-on-year growth in domestic sales for Ashok Leyland, 55 per cent for Eicher Motor-Volve Eicher Commercial Vehicle, 42 per cent for Tata Motors, and 13 per cent for M&M in the domestic market.

According to the data released for June by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the two-wheeler sales at 13,08,764 units (+23.4%), three-wheeler sales at 26,701 units (+184%) and passenger vehicle at 2,75,788 units (+19.06%).

The report suggests that the tractor segment is likely to see a decline due to a high base and uneven spread of the monsoons, it expects a 13 per cent decline in domestic volumes for Mahindra & Mahindra and 16 per cent for Escorts.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Industry Express Mobility