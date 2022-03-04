Automotive Industry Sees 16% Rise In Hiring Activity In Feb 2022: Monster Job Portal

The automotive industry saw an uptick of 16% in hiring activity in the month of February 2022, according to the job website Monster. On a month-on-month basis, the industry has projected an 8% uptick in online hiring demand.

With the increasing adoption of digitization and high requirements for tech-enabled skills, acquiring talent with the right skill sets has become fundamental for recruiters in the auto space. Further, a section of this talent- particularly in the EV industry- have also come to be termed as “Green Engineers”.

The data also revealed that job posting activity for auto engineers has grown 7% with the PLI scheme for auto and Union Budget 2022 accommodations.

Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com, a Quess company said, “The auto industry in India is bound to flourish and we have noted a 16% growth this year as compared to last February. Given that the sector has been considerably impacted by the pandemic, this is a win implying more job creation and employment generation.

“Moreover, the Automotive PLI scheme and Budget accommodations for the growth of EV in India will create more efficiencies and enhance growth in the industry. Another aspect that remains crucial is the need to skill talent for a more productive auto workforce, which recruiters have continually been prioritizing in the current scenario. ”

Hiring activity in the Automotive industry, according to Monster.com

Automotive/Ancillaries/Tyres Industry MoM Growth YoY Growth Feb 2022 8% 16% Jan 2022 3% 14% Dec 2021 4% 12% Nov 2021 -2% 11% Oct 2021 1% 12% Sept 2021 -1% -2% Aug 2021 3% 10% July 2021 2% 6% June 2021 3% 8% May 2021 -2% 6% April 2021 -4% -3% Mar 2021 0% -21% Feb 2021 6% -28%

Demand for automotive engineer roles

Interestingly, the demand trend for auto engineer roles has been fluctuating over the course of the pandemic as a result of lockdowns and several waves of Covid-19. The demand curve indicates a stark 23% growth in December 2021 (as compared to Nov 2021) owing to festive demand.

Although the demand for auto roles saw a 9% downtrend in January 2022, this was a temporary dip noted. The demand has risen 7% month-on-month in February 2022 on account of the PLI scheme for the auto industry as well as Budget 2022 accommodations for the auto and EV industry.

Bangalore and Delhi witness maximum demand for automotive engineers in February 2022

Data from Monster.com indicates that Bangalore (18%) and Delhi-NCR (15%) hold the highest share of demand for automotive engineers in India, along with other metro cities. Tier-2 and tier-3 cities showed negligible job posting activity in this regard.

This could be attributed to the growth of EV and auto sectors in metros with a consequential uptick for talent demand in these cities. Metros such as Pune (12%), Chennai (10%), Mumbai (6%), and Hyderabad (8%) also noted a considerable share.

Intermediate and Mid-Senior level roles hold highest share of auto engineer jobs

In the month of February 2022, Intermediate (4-6 years) level professionals saw highest share of demand for automotive engineer jobs at 35%, while Mid-Senior (7-10) level roles held 33% demand share. It is also notable that the sector shows an optimistic pattern for freshers or Entry Level (0-3 years) talent who fall not far behind with a 23% share of total automotive engineer jobs recorded on the platform. Senior level (11-15 years) and Top Management (over 15 years) roles saw marginal demand share at 7% and 2% respectively.