Autoliv China partners Geely for next-gen vehicle safety tech

Shanghai-headquartered automotive safety system company Autoliv China has partnered with Geely Auto Group, a Chinese multinational automaker to develop advanced safety technology for future vehicles.

The companies, in a statement, said the collaboration includes a system approach to automotive safety and will cover 16 technologies in their bid to develop products that will meet the future demand for safer vehicles and to save more lives.



The scope of the cooperation includes safety for high-level autonomous driving, intelligent steering wheel technology, a 360° occupant safety system, and the development of a sustainable leather replacement.

Sng Yih, President, Autoliv China said, “The new cooperation between Autoliv and Geely shows our common intention to speed up the process of going to market with new safety technology that will save more lives.



“Geely is a strong player in a very dynamic and transformative industry, and I am pleased that we have established this cooperation in China. Our shared commitment to sustainability underpins and supports our collaboration.”, he added.

Guowang Kang, Vice President, Geely Auto said, “Through our close cooperation, both Geely and Autoliv can increase our respective innovation capacity and technical competitiveness in the automotive market.”.

Autoliv and Geely first began working together in 2002 which has since generated numerous technologies, including a pre-pretensioner seat belt and a steering wheel with hands off detection technology. The new collaboration is non-exclusive.



The automotive industry is experiencing an intensive phase of transformation. Global megatrends like sustainability, automation, electrification, and micro mobility are shaping the future transport system. As these trends and new technologies reshape the mobility landscape, staying competitive requires agility, innovation, and disruptive strategies.