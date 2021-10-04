Autobot India and Cell Propulsion partner to offer customized solutions to EV companies: Details

Autobot India and Cell Propulsion have partnered with each other to offer customized solutions to EV companies. The aim of the association is to offer customized solutions to companies in this domain and help them prepare for a tech-advanced future.

Autobot India is an innovative and growing turnkey solution provider in the electric vehicle industry. Now, the company, under its vertical Autobot Academy, has recently signed an MoU with Cell Propulsion. The idea behind the collaboration is to build a large community of experts in India who are skilled in different electric vehicle technologies. Cell Propulsion is basically a fleet electrification company that is developing solutions for large-scale electrification of commercial vehicle fleets, to provide the world’s first blended learning platform in EV technology.

The idea behind the partnership is to fill the current gap in the EV industry in terms of being self-sufficient. It will enable the OEMs and the automobile companies to gain multiple benefits and get customized solutions depending upon what they want to achieve. There are three core areas where the association will be beneficial. They are – skill development and knowledge sharing, capability building, and creating a talent pool.

Speaking about this strategic partnership, Ashwini Tiwary, Founder, Autobot Academy, said, “We are excited to partner with Cell Propulsion. This unique association will combine our capabilities wherein we will provide a platform and Cell Propulsion will further their technical know-how to benefit the industry stakeholders. Our efforts are also in line with the Make in India initiative of the Hon’ble PM. Apart from making the country self-sufficient in terms of EV equipment and machinery, our aim is to also provide technical consultancy and help like-minded entities to collaborate.”

Adding further, Nakul Kukar, Founder, Cell Propulsion, said, “This is a unique partnership with Autobot India through which we intend to assist them in skill development and capacity building for the Indian EV industry. I am confident that their learning platform will help all Indian EV companies by creating a large talent pool with relevant skill sets”.

Autobot India is planning for many such collaborations in the future with clients in the EV domain. As we all know, the automobile industry is undergoing a tech disruption and the future will be bright for companies that adapt to this change. Given the current market scenario and future growth prospects, the vertical of Autobot India, the Autobot Academy aims to build a platform to offer specialized, and customized programs, suiting industry requirements, that will help them prepare for this transition.

