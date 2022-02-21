Autobot Academy Launches Course On Servicing And Maintenance

Autobot Academy has launched its national program, an advanced professional course in EV Servicing and Maintenance. The course will be key to providing quality support and service to keep the vehicles in good condition.

Autobot Academy, the brand for EV education in India, has launched its national program, an advanced professional course in EV Servicing and Maintenance. The course aims to develop lead level service, maintenance engineers, and technicians to support the growth of the EV industry, and advance as well as accelerate the ecosystems with the right mix of skilled manpower.

India is rapidly advancing on the path to becoming an EV nation with over a million EVs already on roads. It is estimated that the country will have an EV industry worth INR 500 billion by 2025, of which electric 2-wheelers alone would make up for 100 billion.

This surge will also be a massive employment opportunity for trained, professionally skilled EV service and maintenance engineers and technicians. They will be key to providing quality support and service to keep the vehicles in good condition.

Elaborating on this premier EV learning opportunity, Ashwini Tiwary, Co-founder / CEO, Autobot India, said, “With a commitment to environmental sustainability, the government has envisaged making India an #EVnation by 2030. We at Autobot Academy, are fully prepared to support Indian EV start-ups, OEMs, and aspiring individuals by providing them with an advanced, single-window platform for upskilling, reskilling, and development of skill competence in the arena.”

He added, “As a part of the path-breaking learning program, Autobot Academy will also offer support and mentoring to young entrepreneurs, and existing garages’ owners for setting up or upgrading their facilities as futuristic service centres for the new technology market.”

Adding further, Ashwini said, “Our aim is to create new employment and skill empowerment for the youth through this flagship program. We will specifically target start-ups, OEMs, fleet operators, aggregators, last-mile-delivery providers, and commute as well as logistics companies with the Autobot EV talent pool. The aim is to develop 1000 certified EV Service, and Maintenance Engineers and Technicians for the domestic market by the end of 2023.”

The ‘EV Servicing and Maintenance’ course will be India’s first professional certification course in the domain of electric 2-wheelers. The three-month course will be a blended (online + offline) learning opportunity with Autobot Level 2 certification. It is a green learning opportunity that will provide skills and knowledge related to end-to-end management of EV service, maintenance, and diagnostic related tasks and responsibilities.

Adding to this Rajeev Sharma, Head of Learning and Development, Autobot Academy said “Growth expansion and market reach of Indian Automotive Industry of 2 wheeler segment are largely dependent on after-sales support. While E 2 wheelers are already on the road, the skilled manpower to cater to the immediate needs of E 2-wheeler customers is still not available as needed.”

He added, “To address this urgent requirement of skilled manpower exclusively for the E 2-wheeler Industry, we have designed this customised course of Service & Maintenance not only to address customers’ emerging needs but also to generate employment for aspiring candidates for EV Industry. Ever since we have launched this programme, the response is overwhelmingly encouraging us to design more similar courses in the near future. The EVSM program is designed to develop desired technical, techno-commercial and interpersonal skills of Engineers to achieve the objective of ensuring EV customer delight.”

To become an Autobot certified Level 2 EV Service and Maintenance Engineer in the 2-wheeler segment, learners would undergo hands-on training on the latest EV models and the most advanced diagnostic tools. The course will be incredibly beneficial for professionals in the servicing and maintenance sector, garage owners, entrepreneurs, and students alike.