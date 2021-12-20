Autobot Academy established to develop talent for the growing EV market in India

Autobot, an EV tech learning company, has established the Autobot Academy, to develop talent for the growing EV market in India. With the evolution of EV technology leading to a rapid rise in production and sales volumes, there is a massive rise in demand for green learning facilities in India.

The Government of India has been pushing for large scale EV adoption and the target is now set for 30% of all vehicular sales being in the EV segment (estimated to be 50% of all 2-3 wheelers and 30% of overall vehicular sales in the country). Even though the numbers are far lower than the earlier targets of complete EV sales by 2030, Autobot estimates that there would be a need to train millions of people on EV technology to fulfil the talent needs of the industry.

As a provider of EV learning in India, Autobot Academy has been spearheading thus cause of training the workforce to cater to the domestic EV manufacturing sector. The Academy has a large pool of EV experts in the world and more than 50 industry partners. The Autobot Academy has already delivered over 6000 hours of Green Learning and career opportunities to more than 500 people with another 2500 plus active learners.

Speaking about this, Ashwini Tiwary, Co-Founder / CEO, Autobot India, said, “EVs are the future of mobility, and the Indian automobile sector is now gearing up for the transition. With an aim to make India an EV nation, we have established the Autobot Academy as the most reputed and comprehensive learning and development facility for future skills. We have brought in the best EV experts from all over the world to ensure delivery of an engaging learning experience integrated with top-end technologies.”

He added, “There are seamless learning modes with hands-on projects and well-structured courses that offer domain specialisation to the learners. Autobot Academy is already India’s number 1 brand for EV specific learning and development and the certification offered by us is highly reputed, recognised and accepted in the Indian EV industry.”

There are various learning methodologies on offer for engineers focusing on the EV sector.

Autobot Academy (AA): An 360˚ end-to-end online learning platform offering courses to career opportunities using an integrated technology learning experience.

Autobot Learning Studio (ALS): A customised learning studio for engineering learning and development, adhering to global best practices that ensure an engaging, effective and collaborative online learning experience.

Autobot Talent Pool (ATP): A humongous virtual EV talent pool is being developed for the industry players to collaborate for their holistic talent search, placement and networking needs.

Autobot Hands-on Hubs (AHoH): Autobot Academy has already established 3 such hubs in Pune, Bangalore, and Delhi/NCR to facilitate offline hands-on learning and collaboration that provides real-time exposure to the users. By 2024, the number of such hubs is expected to be 10+, covering all major EV cluster cities across India.

Autobot Academy also offers diverse learning options for all EV ecosystem stakeholders including: