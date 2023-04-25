Volvo Cars Tech Fund invests in Israeli deep-tech AI-startup CorrActions

Volvo Cars Tech Fund, part of Volvo Cars has made a strategic investment in Israel-based deep-tech brain monitoring AI start-up CorrActions.

The company says the investment is part of its focus on making mobility safer.

CorrActions is said to have developed a technology that the company believes will disrupt brain activity monitoring and may help us understand drivers even better. The AI-powered software built by CorrActions can detect abnormalities in the cognitive state of drivers and passengers, based on micro muscle movements that reflect brain activity. By using existing sensors in, for example, the steering wheel, such movements can hint at a variety of cognitive symptoms, including a driver being distracted, intoxicated or overly tired.

The Volvo Cars Tech Fund is leading CorrActions’ latest funding round after testing their software and aim to continue collaborating going forward.

Alexander Petrofski, Head of Volvo Cars Tech Fund said, “CorrActions fits the bill perfectly and focusses on a mission that is close to our heart: making cars and the people in and around them safer.”

The Israeli startup is said to have piqued Volvo Cars Tech Fund’s interest because it was trying to solve the same issues as its safety engineers. The company says decades of its research has taught it that distraction and tiredness are facts of life, and that a driver may not always be at his/her best when driving, for whatever reason. And in traffic, it takes only a few seconds for the unthinkable to happen.

The CorrActions technology has the potential to be a highly relevant complement to its future safety systems. As a result, Volvo Cars Tech Fund has decided to take a stake in CorrActions to support the further development and commercialisation of its technology.