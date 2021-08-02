Telegram now lets you video call with up to 1,000 people, one-on-one calls get screen sharing with sound

Telegram has also spruced up the user experience with animations for the passcode screen

Telegram is revamping its video calling feature even more after launching group video calls last month. Now users can see about 1,000 viewers, although the maximum number of people who can actually participate (and broadcast) in the video call remains at 30 like before.

The users will get to check their video messages through a higher resolution and on a bigger screen for a larger view of the clip. The media player now supports 0.5x, 1.5x and 2x playback speeds.

Telegram further says that with the new message feature one can record their own video message even while audio from their device is playing. for example, one can sing their favourite songs while listening to that song and record a video or reply to messages with a podcast on. One can zoom in when recording with the phone’s rear camera. Users can also zoom in while recording with their phone rear camera.

Other features added to the video application is sharing the screen in one-on-one video calls along with audio from the broadcaster’s device, more precise drawing and auto-delete messages after a month one can also use animations for the passcode screen or to send messages to Android users using Telegram. The iOS users already got the update.

If users forget their password there will be a new password reset option that works without recovery mail as long as the user is still logged into their account. The process will take seven days can be cancelled from any device. iOS users further get multiple recipients for forwarded messages by tapping ‘Select’ in the forwarding menu to share your best memes with all your best friends and the in-app camera that can utilize all zoom levels on your device – including 0.5x and 2x.