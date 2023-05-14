Road Safety: How vision-based technology can address a looming concern for a population of 1.4 billion

By Vinay Rai

India, a densely populated country, is on the fast-track path towards becoming a major economy. With that, the country will soon witness a greater number of vehicles on the road, across urban and rural landscapes. This is also echoed by industry research which states that India’s commercial vehicle sales grew 10.3 percent in the fiscal year (1st March 2022 – 31st March 23). This development will also lead to more concerns around road safety if it is not addressed properly.

As the government of India takes various efforts to reinforce road safety measures, technology can help accelerate and support such efforts. However, certain critical safety features in vehicles have become a standard requirement in developed countries, it is important to acknowledge that many vehicles in developing or underdeveloped nations are still operating without these fundamental safety features.

Emergence of vision-based driver-monitoring & behaviour technology

One of the leading causes of road fatalities is human error. According to statistics, around 94-96 percent of all road accidents are caused by human errors, such as distracted driving, speeding, or drunk driving. However, vision-based technologies are proven to be promising in tackling this issue.

The introduction of smart cameras, sensors, and other systems has revolutionised how drivers interact with their vehicles, making them much safer on the road. The data from these sensors is processed and analysed in real time, providing drivers with critical information and alerts to help prevent accidents.

Advancements in Edge Computing and Cloud Technology Aiding Driver Safety

The advent of edge computing and cloud technology has significantly aided the progress of vision-based technology. The cloud enables the storage and analysis of massive amounts of data, while edge computing enables the processing of data in real-time and closer to the source. Edge computing allows for data processing directly on the smart cameras, enabling an immediate alert to the drivers, in case of an event that could lead to a collision.

While the Cloud plays a critical role as it provides scalability, Edge Computing is increasingly being utilised for real-time processing of data and providing instant feedback to drivers. This approach allows for faster and more accurate analysis of data, which is critical for vision-based tech to work effectively.

The impact of vision-based technology

The good news is that incorporating this sophisticated safety technology into existing vehicles no longer requires a significant financial investment or re-engineering. Fleet owners can now equip their vehicles with smart dash cameras enabled with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Edge Computing systems, significantly elevating safety standards.

These cameras can identify road signs, monitor the distance between vehicles, over-speeding instances, changed weather conditions, and detect other real-time occurrences, thus, empowering drivers with the insight to take corrective action in real-time and prevent potential accidents from occurring. Additionally, such technologies can assist in rectifying driver behaviour and address issues such as distracted driving, drowsiness, or texting.

Real-time analysis of these data points can help fleet managers enhance safety and also reduce operational costs. In fact, several organisations have reported up to a 30-40% reduction in dangerous incidents and accidents, as well as an 80% decrease in distracted driving incidents.

The Road Ahead

It is safe to say that vision-based technology is rapidly transforming the automotive industry and making our roads safer for everyone. With advancements in IoT, AI, and cloud computing, we can expect these systems to become even more sophisticated in the years to come.

In addition, as AI continues to get smarter, precision level should get better allowing predictive models to warn about potential accidents well before time and thus, fulfilling the agenda of safer driving. With the emergence of 5G connectivity, speed of data-processing is also expected to get better. Opportunities are limitless when it comes to leveraging technologies for the right purposes, and we can say that we are on right path to make the journey safe & enjoyable for the drivers as well as for other road users.

The author is Senior Vice President of Engineering at Netradyne.

