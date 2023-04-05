Mahindra Research Valley gets 210 global patents in last 18 months

Mahindra Research Valley (MRV), the global R&D arm of auto and farm major Mahindra & Mahindra, has announced that it has been granted 210 patents, the highest number of patents to any Indian Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), from across the globe in the last 6 quarters.

The Mahindra Group has grown its focus on R&D, from having merely 50 engineers in 1993, to thousands of engineers working through a global neural network for auto and farm in the UK, US (Detroit and Virginia), Italy, Finland, Turkey and Japan.

MRV has to its credit 1979 patent applications, of which 149 are in the electric vehicle domain alone.

Mahindra says its investment includes focus on active safety systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), advanced automotive electronics, lightweighting, enhanced vehicle dynamics and connected vehicle technologies, high precision hydraulics, smart combine harvesters, smart connected implements, and hill farming, among others.

R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra said, “Successful patent applications help us in setting new benchmarks and reiterate our efforts towards our quest for perfection and excellence.”

The auto major is leveraging multiple emerging technologies, including EVs, autonomous vehicles, smart agricultural implements, and precision farming, and is upskilling its product design engineers in evolving fields of data science, AI, IoT and Mechatronics among others thus aiding new product development.

MRV is also part of the design ecosystem including Mahindra Design Studio in Mumbai, Pininfarina in Italy, Mahindra North American Technical Centre (MNATC), and the latest addition to the list – the Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE).