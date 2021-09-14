Jio’s cheapest subscription plan of Rs 75 launched; Here are its benefits

Jio recently made official announcement regarding bringing an ultra-affordable Android smartphone being developed in collaboration with Google

Jio introduces a new Rs 75 plan

Reliance Jio has introduced its new cheapest prepaid recharge plan, the new Jio Rs 75 plan. This plan comes after Jio discontinued its earlier Rs 39 and Rs 69 recharge plans ahead of the launch of JioPhone Next, pushed to around Diwali 2021 that takes place on November 4 this year. After the discontinuation of the Rs 39 and Rs 69 plans, the Rs. 75 recharge plan is now the cheapest plan listed on the website and the MyJio app.

With the new Rs 75 plan , Jip Phone users get 28 days of validity, 50 SMS per day, unlimited calls to any network and 3GB of 4G data every month with 200MB booster apart from gamut of Jio apps lke JioTV, JioNews, JioCinema and JioCloud.

Meanwhile, the official announcement regarding the bringing an ultra-affordable Android smartphone being developed in collaboration with Google was done recently. The smartphone reportedly will come with Android-like features and Google Play Store where you can buy Android apps. Another inside source suggests the phone will cost around Rs 3,499 or $50.

