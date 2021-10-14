Jaguar Land Rover trials world’s first blockchain tech for leather supply chain

The British car manufacturer reiterates its commitment to offer customers more sustainable and responsible material choices for their vehicle interiors, such as Kvadrat – a refined high-quality wool blend textile

Jaguar Land Rover has announced the start of a trial for the use of secure blockchain technology to ensure full transparency within a leather supply chain. Jaguar Land Rover has partnered with supply chain traceability provider Circulor, UK leather manufacturer Bridge of Weir Leather Company and the University of Nottingham to trial the use of traceability technology in the leather supply chain. The partnership is the first of its kind in blockchain tech.

Besides tracking compliance, Jaguar Land Rover states that the the digital process enabled it to assess the carbon footprint of its leather supply network, working with UK-based Bridge of Weir Leather Company to trace its lowest carbon leather from farm to finished article.

The British car manufacturer reiterates its commitment to offer customers more sustainable and responsible material choices for their vehicle interiors, such as Kvadrat – a refined high-quality wool blend textile that’s paired with a suede cloth made from 53 recycled plastic bottles per vehicle – available on Jaguar’s all-electric I-PACE.

As part of the Innovate UK-funded research, a ‘digital twin’ of the raw material was created, allowing its progress to be tracked through the leather supply chain simultaneously in the real world and digitally. A combination of GPS data, biometrics and QR codes was used to digitally verify the movement of leather at every step of the process using blockchain technology.

Defining the verification process has created a repeatable blueprint for tracing a single piece of leather at every stage. It can be used across Jaguar Land Rover’s global supply chain and by other industries that rely on leather, such as fashion and footwear.

The project is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s Reimagine strategy: a sustainability-rich combination of modern luxury, unique customer experiences, and positive societal impact.

Reimagine aims to achieve net zero carbon emissions across its supply chain, products and operations by 2039. Jaguar Land Rover will work with industry experts to improve sustainability, reduce emissions and collaborate on next-generation technology, data and software development leadership.

