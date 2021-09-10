Indian Oil collaborates with SABIC for NO2 emissions-reduction solution for diesel engines

SABIC’s collaboration, especially with IOCL, will make the AUS-32 solutions readily available in the market and can be refilled by heavy diesel vehicles on the go and is a viable process.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has announced a collaboration with SABIC, a diversified chemicals company, for Technical Grade Urea (TGU) to manufacture AUS-32 (Aqueous Urea Solution) used in diesel vehicular systems to reduce NO2 emission by over 70% to meet the stringent norms of Bharat Stage-VI vehicles. The companies state that the collaboration will support the Indian automobile industry in reducing greenhouse gas emissions to meet BS-VI standards, which regulate vehicular emissions in India.

SABIC further states that its TGU can help oil marketing companies deliver fine quality solutions to their customers without compromising on the diesel exhaust fluid quality. SABIC also supplies TGU to other leading manufacturers of AUS-32 in India.

As per the BS-VI standards, all heavy diesel vehicles with 2000cc engine capacity or more will require a Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) converter to use AUS-32 solutions by reducing nitrogen oxide emission by more than 70%.

SABIC’s collaboration, especially with IOCL, will make the AUS-32 solutions readily available in the market and can be refilled by heavy diesel vehicles on the go and is a viable process.

“Bharat Stage emission norms moved from BS-IV to BS-VI which threw up many challenges for the automotive industry. Our high-quality solution fits perfectly in meeting the emission norms in collaboration with the oil industry. We take pride in collaborating with IOCL and considering it a major step towards keeping India at par with the rest of the world regarding vehicular emissions,” Janardhanan Ramanujalu, Vice President & Regional Head, SABIC South Asia & ANZ, said.

“As part of our commitment towards sustainability, SABIC has invested in Saudi Arabia-based facilities to produce high-quality TGU meeting the global benchmark for reducing vehicular emissions. The arrangement with IOCL will support a sustainable transition to and compliance with BS-VI standards for all diesel vehicles, reducing air pollution and helping meet the larger climate goals,” Sanjay Singh, Head, Agri Nutrients India Business, SABIC, said.

