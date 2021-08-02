Google will no longer let you sign-in to Gmail, other apps from Sep 27 on these Android phones

Not updating the Android interface can affect the app level Google sign-ins on phone (Reuters Image)

Google will stop supporting sign-ins on Android phones running on 2.3.7 version or lower from September 27 onwards, said an email sent by Google. The email service provider further asks users to update their Android version to 3.0 Honeycomb to continue using Google apps even after September 27. Not updating the Android interface can affect the app level sign-ins on phones, but one can continue to use Google services like search, mail, Google Drive, YouTube using web browsers on the phone.

Google is taking this step to protect user data and maintain account security. The email was sent to the few remaining users of older versions of Android who are likely to be impacted by the change. As of September 27, users running Android 2.3.7 or lower will get a “username or password error” pop up every time they try to sign in to their Google accounts. The email is a prompt for users still on archaic software to either update or switch phones.

Even if the users try to add or create a new Google Account or perform a factory reset and sign in again, they will continue to receive the same error message. The older versions of Android users will get an error if they attempt to change their Google Account password that signs users out of all devices and try to sign in again. The user name and password error will continue to show even if they uninstall the app and download it again. Such users in no way can continue using the Google-based app on their older version of Android phones.

This leaves users with no other option than to look for alternative options like updating devices, change phones, or use an account from a web browser to continue the use of Google apps and services.