Cummins India gets ARAI certificate for Bharat Stage-VI OBD II emission standard compliance 

Cummins Group in India, a leading power solutions technology provider recently completed the Bharat Stage-VI (BS-VI) OBD II emissions standard compliance certification tests with the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI).

With this Cummins India has received the certificates for BSVI OBDII certification at an ARAI event organised in Pune. Dr. Reji Methai, Director, ARAI, presented the certificates to Pradheepram Ottikutti, CTO, Cummins Group in India, in the presence of senior officials from ARAI and Cummins. The certification process comprised engine testing, on-board diagnostics (OBD) demonstration, and vehicle-level emission testing using the Portable Emission Measurement System (PEMS). Cummins completed all testing requirements for B5.6 and B6.7 successfully.

As part of India’s net zero ambitions to combat climate change, the automotive segment will move to BSVI OBD Phase II emissions from April 1, 2023. The OBD Phase II makes On-Board Diagnostic (OBD) threshold stringent and introduces In-Service Compliance (ISC).

Ashwath Ram, MD, Cummins Group in India, said, “We support India’s objective to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2070. Cummins envisions a Zero carbon world through its ‘Destination Zero’ promise to be a ‘Zero Carbon’ company by 2050. With a promising combination of our strong, global technological expertise and our deep understanding of the Indian market owing to our over 60 years legacy, we are well positioned to contribute to our nation’s goal of reducing the carbon footprint.”

“Currently, we have over 220,000 Cummins BSVI OBD I engine-powered commercial vehicles plying on Indian roads. The certification for OBD II from the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) is a significant step to progress on our commitment to power a cleaner and greener India,” added Ram.

Cummins says its engines with SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) aftertreatment systems have been providing clean air technologies in the country since its launch in the BS-IV era in April 2017. Globally more than 1 million BSVI equivalent and higher emission vehicles are running with Cummins engines and aftertreatment systems.

All major commercial vehicle OEMs across the world have selected SCR technology to meet new and upcoming BSVI emission standards. The Cummins SCR technology allows engines to operate at a more optimal combustion temperature providing better fuel efficiency with lower NOx and particulate matter generation. At the BSVI stage, Cummins says it added DPF and DOC aftertreatment technologies to achieve additional robustness and margins on particulate matter, hydrocarbons, and nitrogen oxides.