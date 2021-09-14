Birla Carbon enters energy systems market: Launches lithium-ion, lead acid battery applications

As auto manufacturers strive to meet more stringent CO2 emission requirements, the demand for higher performance lead acid batteries is growing, particularly for start-stop or micro-hybrid vehicles.

Birla Carbon, a carbon black manufacturer, has announced its entry into the energy systems market. Making the announcement at The Battery Show 2021 to be held in Novi, Michigan from 14-16 September 2021, Birla Carbon will present a portfolio of conductive carbon solutions with its Conductex i and Conductex e series of products at the show, along with its forthcoming array of carbon solutions for the battery industry.

Birla Carbon’s new portfolio of conductive carbons is designed for the lithium-ion and lead-acid battery markets enabling customisation in formulation and performance in a variety of segments, including automotive, telecoms, motive power, energy storage systems, and e-bikes. The manufacturer states that these products leverage Birla Carbon’s unique Ultra process to ensure the highest levels of purity and conductivity, enabling increased charge acceptance, particularly under partial state-of-charge operation.

As auto manufacturers strive to meet more stringent CO2 emission requirements, the demand for higher performance lead acid batteries is growing, particularly for start-stop or micro-hybrid vehicles. These high-performance batteries can unlock 5-15% energy savings enabled by highly engineered conductive carbon additives such as Conductex e carbon black.

“The development of the portfolio of conductive carbons tailored specifically for the battery market demonstrates the commitment to the growth of Birla Carbon in the rapidly expanding energy storage arena,” John Davidson, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Birla Carbon, said. “This is the first example of many high-performance products in our pipeline.”

“The Conductex e product portfolio demonstrates Birla Carbon’s commitment to the energy storage market and is the first of many new developments that are being launched into the battery application segment,” Dr Ann Schoeb, Chief R&D Officer and Business Head, Energy Systems, Birla Carbon, says.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.