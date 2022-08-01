Tata Motors has clocked a 51 percent growth in its July CV sales at 81,790 vehicles compared to sales of 54,119 units in the same period last year led by M&HCVs and passenger carriers. Even compared to its June performance, sales have seen a massive uptick with well over 1-fold increase from the 34,409 units sold last month, when it had topped the domestic CV retail sales.

In the domestic market, the OEM registered 78,978 sales, up 52 percent YoY basis compared to the 51,981 units sold in July last year. In the Q1 FY2023, the company has registered 95,895 CV wholesales in the domestic market, up by 124 percent from a pandemic-impacted Q1 in FY2022. Exports, on the other hand, had dropped by 22 percent in Q1 to 5,218 units as a few export markets were affected by a financial crisis.

The July medium and heavy commercial vehicle sales are at 8,522 units, clocking 57 percent YoY growth against 5,416 vehicles sold last July. Light commercial vehicle sales grew by 33 percent at 4,475 units compared to 3,357 units sold in the same monthlast year. The passenger carrier segment also saw a massive three-fold growth YoY. In the SCV cargo and pickup segment, Tata Motors recorded a 23 percent growth on YoY basis.



The company’s CV exports stood at 2,681 vehicles as against 2,052 units exported last July, up 23 percent YoY. The domestic sales of MH&ICV, including trucks and buses,nearly doubled at 12,012 units compared to 7,813 units in July 2021.



The company recently launched its Tata Winger BS6 in Nepal. The van offers a comprehensive range of applications that include cargo, school, staff and tours & travel. The Winger BS6 is powered by a 2.2-litre DiCOR engine with improved torque and better fuel economy.