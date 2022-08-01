Auto sales July 2022: New launches power passenger vehicle sales momentum

The passenger vehicle segment is firing on all cylinders, a quick look at the overall sales of the leading 16 carmakers in the country showcases that despite supply chain challenges, the segment is seeing a robust growth.

For the month of July, the overall wholesales came at 3,24,650 units, which was 15 per cent higher compared to the same period last year and 6 per cent higher than the month of June.

Maruti Suzuki India, the country’s largest carmaker reportedly sold 1,29,802 vehicles, which was 5 per cent higher than what it sold last year. Compared to the month of June, the sales were higher 15 per cent. In terms of segment-wise sales, the Alto, S-Presso, Baleno, Dzire, Ignis, Swift, Tour S and Wagon R continued to bring in numbers. On the other hand, the Ciaz, Brezza, Ertiga, S-Cross and XL6 saw the volumes go down.

Hyundai Motor India too reported an uptick for its wholesales. The company sold 50,500 units, which was 5 per cent higher YoY and 3 per cent higher compared to the previous month.

Mumbai-headquartered Tata Motors has slowly and steadily made smart strides and has become a popular choice for many. The company’s new vehicle range mainly driven by the Nexon EV, Altroz, Punch, Safari and Harrier have helped it to make smart gain. The company wholesales came at 47,506 units, which was 57 per cent higher on YoY basis, and 5 per cent higher compared to the previous month.

Mahindra & Mahindra, which has been one of the worst impacted due to supply chain issues has been struggling to meet customer demands. The company has received an extremely high demand for its popular offering the Thar, XUV300, XUV700 and the soon-to-be-delivered Scorpio-N. Mahindra reported wholesales of 24,238 units, compared to 17,595 units for the same period last year.

For Kia India, the month of July saw wholesales of 22,022 units, which was 47 per cent higher on YoY basis, but 8 per cent lower compared to the month of June.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported its best-ever monthly sales from the time of entering the Indian market. The company sold 19,963 units, which was 50 per cent higher compared to the same period last year and 19 per cent higher compared to the previous month.

Going forward, the demand from Compact SUV segment and mid-level SUVs are expected to drive overall sales for the passenger vehicle industry.