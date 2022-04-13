Auto Industry Sales Decline By 6% In FY22

The auto industry saw a decline of 6% in sales during FY22, still hurt by supply challenges the industry faced during early 2022, and the chip shortage affecting many carmakers.

During FY22, the auto industry produced a total of 22,933,230 units, which include Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Three Wheelers, Two Wheelers, and Quadricycles. However, the sales data does not include a few brands such as BMW, Volvo, and Mercedes.

When looking at the numbers between the period of January 2022 to March 2022, the industry produced a total of 6,014,377 units. This includes 920,661 passenger vehicles, 249,806 commercial vehicles, 83,218 three-wheelers, and 3,350,497 two-wheelers.

Commenting on annual sales data, Kenichi Ayukawa, President, SIAM said, “The year gone by was full of unforeseen challenges and new learning for the industry. Indian auto industry has worked hard against these challenges to keep the value chain running, indigenize parts, control costs, invest in new technologies, and enhance exports. The Government also came out with targeted support like PLI schemes, FAME scheme extension, etc.”

Elaborating on the sales performance, he mentioned, “Despite some recovery from a low base, sales of all four segments of the auto industry are below even 2018-19 level. While some segments like Commercial Vehicles and SUVs are seeing improvement in demand, the mass segments like two-wheelers and smaller cars are facing serious affordability issues. Of course, our immediate challenge in most segments is semiconductor availability.”

Talking about export performance, he said, “We are happy to share that all four segments of the industry have increased their exports. In fact, two-wheelers achieved their highest ever exports. It is good to see that Indian products are becoming more acceptable worldwide for their quality, cost and performance.”

Commenting on the 2021-22 performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Overall Industry witnessed a de-growth of (-) 6% in FY22. All segments are facing supply-side challenges and the industry is yet to see complete recovery following the disruptions it has been facing since early 2020.”

He added, “Passenger Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles and Three-wheelers have witnessed a growth compared to a low base of the industry in 2020-21, but the Two-Wheeler segments further declined by (-) 11% from the previous year.”