Auto Expo To Be Held From January 13 to 18 in 2023

Much-awaited auto exhibition, the Auto Expo, has been postponed and is scheduled to be held from January 13-18 in 2023.

The much-awaited next edition of national automobile exhibition, the Auto Expo, has been postponed and is scheduled to be held from January 13-18 next year.

Having been organized in February 2020 last, the biennial automobile show has been a subject to auto enthusiasts’ anticipation this year.

The exhibition was supposed to be held in February earlier this year but was postponed owing to the onset of third Covid-19 wave in the country, primarily consisting of patients infected with the Omicron variant.

“The Motor Show (Auto Expo) is confirmed from January 13-18, 2023, at India Expo Mart Greater Noida. January 11 will be exclusively for the media; January 12 will be the inaugural ceremony and for the media, special guests and dealers,” Society of Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) Director General Rajesh Menon told PTI.

Having issued a statement in August last year, Menon mentioned that in a business-to-consumer (B2C) exhibition like the Auto Expo, where the visitors show up in large numbers, it is difficult to maintain social distance which can lead to a serious threat of spreading of the infection.

It has therefore been decided to postpone the Auto Expo – The Motor Show for now, said Menon, emphasizing on the safety of the exhibitors, visitors, and the shareholders involved and present at the show as it was the prime concern for SIAM.

The Covid-19 situation has improved and has shown a continued decline in the number of active cases. There were 144 Covid-19 cases and one fatality with the positivity rate standing at 0.39% in the capital, as per the data released by the Health Department on March 17.