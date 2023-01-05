Auto Expo 2023: Switch Mobility to showcase 3 new EVs

Switch Mobility, will be unveiling a range of concept vehicles from the all-new IeV series, catering to last mile and mid mile mobility applications and a new range of electric buses in the EiV series at Auto Expo 2023.

Switch Mobility said, strengthening the electric bus line-up at the Expo, will also be an open top variant of Switch EiV 22, India’s first electric double decker. Designed, developed and manufactured in India, utilising Switch’s global electric bus experience, Switch EiV 22 is equipped with the latest technology, ultra-modern design, highest safety and best-in-class comfort features.

Mahesh Babu, Chief Executive Officer – Switch Mobility said, “Switch is committed to democratising zero carbon transportation through cutting-edge products and technologies, to transform the rapidly growing mobility sector. The Auto Expo is the ideal platform for companies to showcase next generation products with future-ready technology to connect with customers and partners.”

He also added “As we are coming together after 4 years to share the best innovation in the industry, SWITCH will be showcasing innovative concepts and variants of the all-new IeV series and EiV series, that offer the best value proposition with exceptional passenger comfort and convenience.”

Switch Mobility has grown significantly, having clocked over 55 million electric kms globally.