Auto Expo 2023: Stanadyne to present innovative, low cost diesel and gasoline fuel systems

Stanadyne, a global fuel injection systems developer, headquartered in the USA, is showcasing new fuel systems offering a differentiated approach for the small engines to meet BS VI emissions at the Auto Expo components show in New Delhi.

The company said the solenoid controlled unit pump system was developed as a cost-effective solution for the three-wheeler applications that enables the manufacturers to meet India’s BS VI emission norms. The electronically controlled unit pump offers precise timing and fuel delivery control and is an alternative to diesel common rail technology,

The LPDMS system was developed for Tractor application & enables the manufacturers to meet India’s Trem IV – V emission norms. The system uses mechanical injectors resulting in a lower total cost of ownership (TCO).



Sanjay Chadda, managing director Stanadyne Near East said, “Stanadyne has always been committed to delivering best-in-class technology innovation for Indian vehicles. The SCUP technology stands true to our mission of taking India towards a cleaner fuel energy.”

Stanadyne’s LPDMS and SCUP offer alternative low-cost solutions that require fewer engine modifications compared to more complex systems like diesel common rail.

The technology (SCUP & LPDMS) is designed to fit in the footprint of today’s mechanical systems, which gives them a direct advantage over the other options in the market, which would require manufacturers to make major design changes to their engines.

Showcased along with LPDMS and SCUP Systems at the Auto Expo are Stanadyne’s other Diesel and Gasoline fuel systems – Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) pumps & injectors and Diesel Common Rail (DCR) systems.

Stanadyne has been manufacturing these products in the other countries & is evaluating business opportunities for the Indian market.

Stanadyne’s GDI technology is designed primarily for 3-cylinder and above passenger-vehicle engines and is among the world’s fastest-growing fuel systems to improve gasoline fuel economy. Stanadyne developed the world’s first 200 bar GDI pump for the automotive market in 2006.

Stanadyne is developing a new generation of high-pressure, gasoline direct-injection (GDI) fuel-injectors at 500 bar (7,252 psi) and 1,000 bar (14,504 psi) that will provide significant efficiency gains and emissions reductions.

Stanadyne also introduced electric GDI fuel pumps that will enable total decoupling from the engine, optimizing fuel consumption, and reducing engine parasitic losses.