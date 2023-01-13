Auto Expo 2023: SIAM hosts 2nd Edition of the Global Electrification Mobility Summit 

The Society of Indian Mobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the apex automotive industry body organized the 2nd Global Electrification Mobility Summit (GEMS), themed “Vidyutikaran – Mapping India’s Pathway to Electrification” at the Auto Expo 2023.

The Summit was supported by the European Union and industry associations from India, such as ACMA and CII.

Sushant Naik, Chairman, SIAM E-Mobility Group and Global Head – Govt & Public Affairs, Tata Motors, said, “To battle climate change issues, many countries have set net zero targets. India has committed to achieve net zero by 2070.”

Naik added, “The Indian Government has put in a lot of effort and hopes to achieve the target of 30 percent EVs by 2030 and make India a manufacturing hub for EVs. Various incentives are being rolled out that are in line with the Government vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.”

Vivek Bhimanwar, IAS & Transport Commissioner- Maharashtra Govt, said, “India has pledged a target to reduce carbon emissions by 45 percent in COP 26, and to achieve this target, electric mobility is indispensable. There has been a marked growth in EV adoption in 2022 as compared to 2021, and we anticipate that 10 percent of all four-wheelers on the road will be EVs.”

Mike Hawes, Chief Executive Officer at Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, said, “India cannot achieve its net zero targets without decarbonisation and a shift in this direction is already taking place. ”

Vinod Agarwal, President of SIAM, said, “The Auto industry has a huge contribution to the country’s GDP, but it is also responsible for 30 percent of all greenhouse emissions. As such, it is imperative to reduce carbon intensity by 45 percent by 2025, in line with PMs vision of decarbonisation.”

Hanif Qureshi, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Heavy Industries, said, “Electric Mobility is a significant step and the good news is that EV adoption in the country has almost doubled compared to the numbers we recorded in 2021, thanks to the various schemes announced by the Government to push EV adoption.”

Sudhendu J. Sinha, Adviser (Infrastructure Connectivity & Electric Mobility) at NITI Aayog, Govt of India, said “We are rewriting the entire history of the automobile industry. We are looking at the electrification of new things.”

The panellists discussed the new sustainable technologies emerging in the electric mobility ecosystem, changing financial dynamics in this space, financing options, and the need for a circular economy.

The session delved into how different countries are approaching vehicle electrification and strategising India’s 2030 roadmap for electrification. The session primarily shed light on global electrification expertise and best practices and how some of these can be replicated in India.

The second edition of the Summit succeeded in its endeavour to create a platform to bring everyone on board to take the journey of electrification forward in its true sense.