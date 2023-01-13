Auto Expo 2023: Rosmerta Technologies showcases road safety and digital mobility solutions

Rosmerta Technologies, a leading OEM supplier, has showcased road safety and digital mobility solutions at the ongoing 2023 Auto Expo, at the Surakshit Safar pavilion. Rosmerta’s journey to road safety encompasses the enablement of critical vehicle identity solutions with MoRTH’s concept of national-level centralized databases.

The company pioneers mobility solutions for indigenously conceptualized interactive automotive digital solutions, products, and services ensuring compliance and road safety enforcement for the complete lifecycle of a vehicle.

The end-to-end mobility solutions showcased in the Surakshit Safar pavilion by Rosmerta varied from the production and commercial stage to eco-friendly scrapping. Credited to launch the first Automated Testing Centre (ATS) in India, Rosmerta staged the established ATS model on the floor showcasing an automated inspection design integrating the test equipment as a holistic digital road safety solution along with specialized vehicle test lane management software for vehicle fitness certification, without human intervention. This model is already executed in 9 states.

Apart from this, Rosmerta Automatic Driving Test Track (ADTT) was another mobility solution to evaluate driving skills based on video analytics and sensors-based technology. It is an end-to-end automated solution based on image processing in real-time for reliable and high-accuracy results, without any human intervention.

The driving skills of the applicants were evaluated on-site concerning kerb hit (vehicle moving out of track), several forward, reverse and stoppage, wrong direction as well as the duration of the test, flashing the results in real-time on the display screen.

Rosmerta plays a pivotal role in simplifying compliance requirements through digitized journeys of more than 1,00,000 vehicle registrations on behalf of the end customer in 28 states and union territories in India. The Pollution Under Control (PUC) station at Surakshit Safar pavilion displayed live PUC testing and certification by direct communication with the equipment without any interference from the operator to mitigate the fake emission data.

The web-based application developed by the company for pollution control checks enables seamless vehicle testing and data syncing on the Vahan portal with quick access to important PUC information and vehicle details.

Sensorise, a group company of Rosmerta also displayed its IoT/M2M connectivity solutions for connected cars and EVs. As market leaders and pioneers of eSIM technology in India, Sensorise offers intelligent and secure multi-profile M2M SIMs with automatic network switching capabilities and a unique proposition of remotely downloading any local/roaming telco profile on the same eSIM worldwide.

Kartick Nagpal, President, Rosmerta Technologies, on the company’s contribution to road safety said, “Rosmerta’s role in simplifying compliance requirements contributing to road safety goes at length with standardized HSRP and smart card based VRC and DL, closely coupling the identities of vehicles and drivers for compliance and easier enforcement. As a market leader in the HSRP segment, Rosmerta paves the path to seamless implementation of other innovative solutions like FastTags, Automatic challan and tolls.”

He added, “In extension to our road safety services like Automated Testing Stations (ATS) for vehicle fitness certification, we also ensure vehicle safety & driver safety with the implementation of sensor and video analytics-based Automated Driving Test Track (ADTT). Rosmerta’s contribution in emission compliance with DieselExhaustive Fluid (DEF) for BS IV and BS VI upgraded vehicles to meet ISO-22241/ VDA Standards is another initiative reinstating the company’s vision of delivering a compliant quality product for vehicles.”