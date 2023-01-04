Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai to showcase ‘Beyond Mobility World’

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced its theme for the upcoming Auto Expo 2023 – “Beyond Mobility World”. The brand is set to demonstrate solutions based on what it claims to be, advanced and sustainable technologies that will support humanity in the future and redefine the way ‘Mobility’ is looked at today.

Hyundai’s hall will be spread over 3,147 square meters in Hall Number 3 at Auto Expo 2023 Motor Show 2023 and will showcase its product and technology prowess through multiple Zones as listed below.

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Clean Mobility Zone

Hyundai will highlight its commitment towards the government’s plan of electrification and showcase the Ioniq 6 and Nexo fuel cell electric vehicle that embodies the brand’s eco-friendly solutions. It will also showcase the E-GMP (Electric Global Modular Platform) at the hall. HMIL will showcase key facets of Ioniq 5 through dedicated displays on sustainability where visitors will be informed about the sustainable materials used in the Ioniq 5

Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai’s Future of Mobility

Hyundai will showcase robots. Along with Spot, by Boston Dynamics, HMIL will showcase advanced robots such as the Atlas, H-mex and MobED.

Hyundai will also have an ADAS Zone where visitors will be able to experience Hyundai SmartSense (Level 2 ADAS) technology that has been integrated and demonstrated through the all-new Hyundai Tuscon using an integrated experience with VR & Gaming.

Hyundai Metaverse on Roblox will showcase a mobility experience where a virtual reality setup where one can explore the virtual worlds beyond physical experiences.

Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India said, “We are proud to be exhibiting advanced robotics solutions alongside revolutionary new technologies and products such as Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and Nexo. Hyundai India is poised to steer a new era for the automotive industry, by unlocking futuristic solutions that will truly take customer experiences Beyond Mobility. Customers can experience these transformative solutions at Auto Expo – The Motor Show 2023.”