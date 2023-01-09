Auto Expo-2023: EVR Motors to showcase Trapezoid Stator motors

EVR Motors, an Israeli startup, will showcase a range of high-power density electric motors, based on its innovative “Trapezoid Stator” motor topology at Auto Expo Components 2023 in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.

EVR Motors has developed a unique, patented motor topology: The “Trapezoidal Stator” Radial Flux Permanent Magnet (TS-RFPM) Motor. Compared to standard motors, EVR’s electric motors are 30-50 percent lighter and smaller, cost significantly less and can be tailored to user requirements.

EVR’s first motors were designed for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers and are suited for a wide range of additional applications.

In a recent past EVR Motors has inked a pact with EKA Mobility, a Pune-headquartered electric vehicle and technology company, to design electric motors for the EV manufacturers’ e-buses and light commercial vehicles in India.

As per the understanding, EVR will design and develop electric motors based on its Trapezoidal Stator – RFPM topology for EKA’s vehicles for the Indian market.

EVR will now showcase the new developments of a variety of motors for multiple mobility applications. These include Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) and e-buses along with it’s previous developments for 2-wheelers and 3-wheelers.

Opher Doron, CEO of EVR Motors, ” We are excited to showcase our expanding line of electric motors at the Auto Expo. In the past year we have signed several commercial contracts with Indian manufacturers, and we expect to see multiple motor versions on the road during 2023.”