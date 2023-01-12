Auto Expo 2023: Cummins showcases fuel-agnostic platform for CVs and diversified range of Hydrogen tech

The Cummins Group has unveiled, what it claims to be the CV Industry’s first, Fuel Agnostic Platform coupled with its diversified range of Hydrogen Technologies power solutions at Auto Expo 2023.

At the product launch, the company unveiled its low-zero emission products focused on decarbonisation. One of the key offerings include the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (B6.7H Engine) is being showcased as a practical option for medium- and heavy-duty truck manufacturers to reach zero-carbon emissions. When paired with green hydrogen, this engine produces zero Well-To-Wheel CO2 emissions.

Also Read EVs steal the show at Auto Expo

Moreover this engine is purpose built to support CO2 emissions reduction in long distance trucking, upto 10% Co2 reduction achievable for CNG / LNG over a Diesel truck and upto 75% Co2 reduction achievable when used with Bio-Gas, thus improving air-quality as per BSVI compliance and capability of Euro VII too.

With a foundation of almost 700,000 Euro VI, low-emission engines supplied, Cummins’ advanced diesel B6.7 engines give customers the opportunity to reduce emissions alongside significant improvements in power and torque.

Cummins believes there are multiple approaches and technologies that can help in progressing toward the net zero goals. The fuel-agnostic architecture utilizes a common base engine with cylinder heads and fuel systems specifically tailored to fuel ranging from diesel, natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen.

Electrolyzer (for Green H2 Generation)

Cummins has supplied and commissioned more than 600 electrolyzers worldwide with PEM and alkaline technologies. Cummins displayed a modular variant of the state-of-the-art electrolyzer-stack technology at the Auto Expo.

Hydrogen Fuel Cell

Building on the deployments of more than 2,000 fuel cells globally for various applications including bus, truck, stationery power and railways, this next generation product provides improved power density, efficiency and durability and is available in single (rated power – 125kW) and dual module (rated power – 240kW) engines for both medium- and heavy-duty vehicles that can work in diverse working environments from -30 °C to 45 °C with 60% peak efficiency.

Battery-electric Technology (Battery-LFP and NMC)

Cummins is showcasing multiple batteries that help the customers to reach zero-emissions today. These Lithium ion batteries are with distinct chemistries like Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) and Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC) that optimizes to serve diverse needs. Cummins batteries are equipped with advance Battery Management System (BMS) for monitoring various critical battery parameters, diagnostics and improve the battery life & performance.

Electric Powertrain Technology (14Xe ePowertrain)

Cummins recently announced its acquisition of Meritor, a leading global supplier of drivetrain, mobility, braking and electric powertrain technologies. Together, they companies are the bringing together the 14Xe ePowertrain. It is designed for scalability and can be adapted to fit various electric powertrain needs based on the vehicle application and duty cycle. Its design provides high-efficiency, lower weight and better turning radius.

Speaking at the launch event, Ashwath Ram Managing Director Cummins Group in India said, “We share India’s vision of ‘Energy for Sustainable Growth’ and achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2070. Our innovation can be seen in action through the range of solutions on display and it reaffirms our commitment to Decarbonization. We will continue to work together with our stakeholders on low carbon and zero emissions solutions that further our shared goal of reducing our carbon footprint on the planet.”

Srikanth Padmanabhan President Engine Business Cummins added that “Our Destination Zero strategy considers the significant diversity of applications in our industry. We power some of the world’s most demanding and economically vital applications. We must advance solutions in a way that secures a sustainable future for the industries. That’s why we have developed the broadest range of ultra-low and zero-emission technologies dedicated to the commercial vehicle industry.”

Destination Zero is part of the framework of Cummins’ broader PLANET 2050 environmental sustainability strategy, which also includes a focus on improving the communities the company operates in and using natural resources in the most responsible way.