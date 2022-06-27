Audi says rewards programme will boost sales indirectly

Last week, Audi India launched the Audi Club Rewards programme. Loosely on the lines of air miles or hotel loyalty schemes, the Audi Club Rewards will reward customers on their every transaction with the carmaker—from buying a car to getting it serviced, and from buying accessories to even referrals.

“We have been offering the Audi Concierge that lets customers avail our services to plan luxury holidays, gain access to big sports events and concerts, make fitness and lifestyle arrangements, etc, but with the Audi Club Rewards we are taking a giant leap ahead,” Balbir Singh Dhillon, head of Audi India, told FE. “Now a customer’s every transaction with Audi India will be rewarded.”Under the Audi Club Rewards, customers accrue points when they spend and can redeem these points on any future services and purchases, not only with Audi India but also with partner brands such as Mont Blanc, Truefitt & Hill, Oberoi Hotels, Luxury Charters by Avion Prive, etc. Customers can also ‘refer a friend’ for availing of Audi India’s products and services and get accelerated reward points. “We are expanding beyond products, to become a lifestyle services provider,” Dhillon added.

Audi India’s sales dropped from a peak of 11,192 units in CY15 to just 1,693 units in the pandemic year CY20, before rising to 3,293 units in CY21.

Loyalty programmes like these can indirectly boost sales, Dhillon said.“Loyalty programmes lead to brand loyalty, and this can indirectly boost sales,” he said. “The Audi Club Rewards also includes referrals. If you refer someone and that person buys an Audi car, you will get 25,000 points, and in our ecosystem, 25,000 points equal Rs 25,000 that can be used for car servicing or getting access to a world of luxury privileges and experiences.”



Loyalty benefits

Welcome privileges: Existing owners, new car buyers, and used car buyers via Audi Approved: plus receive privilege, welcome reward points, and exclusive partner vouchers from day 1 of joining the Audi Club Rewards.

Earning rewards with Audi: Customers can earn Audi reward points every time they buy a product (this includes merchandise, accessories, car life products like service packages and extended warranty), get a service from an authorised service centre or showroom, shop online at Audi Shop, exchange or upgrade an existing Audi, purchase partner products and services from ‘myAudi Connect’, and a lot more.

Earning rewards with partners: Partner services and products including golfing, luxury hospitality and travel, gifting, accessories, multi-brand retail, and more; purchases from the ‘myAudi Connect’ application will bring benefits in the form of Audi Club Rewards. Customers can earn points up to 15% of the purchase value in the form of Audi Club Rewards on online purchases with listed partner brands.

Referral rewards: Customers can have accelerated earnings by referring a friend through the ‘myAudi Connect’ app. Redeem points: Audi customers can redeem reward points on an array of Audi India products, services, or exclusive luxury partner benefits.

Partner benefits: Customers can experience luxury through Audi Concierge-led curated experiences, exclusive holidays, luxury shopping, and more. This may include staying at an exclusive hospitality partner property or traveling on a cruise or a private jet. Some of the listed partner brands include Truefitt & Hill, Oberoi Hotels, Mont Blanc, Luxury Charters by Avion Prive, etc.



How to join

Audi India customers can login to the ‘myAudi Connect’ App and register to be a part of the Audi Club Rewards.