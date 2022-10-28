The Audi Group, clocked a 10.4 percent year-on-year increase in its Q3 revenue, aggregating a total of 44.6 billion euro.

Surpassing the previous year’s figures, the group’s operating profit reached 6.2 billion euro while the operating margin improved to 14 percent driven by Bentley, Lamborghini and Ducati performances.

Markus Duesmann, Chairman of the Board of Management of Audi said, “After nine months that were characterised by geopolitical uncertainties and ongoing disruptions in the supply chains, our operating profit demonstrates the strength of our brand group.”

Audi has delivered 1,212,275 vehicles so far in 2022, while the cumulative figure for 2021 stands at 1,354,587 vehicles. The 10.5 percent Y-o-Y decline can be attributed to the challenges in logistics supplies.

Besides the 1,193,529 deliveries which indicate an 11 percent decrese in the brand’s worldwide sales, Audi accounted for a 12 percent uptick in deliveries during Q3 2022 with 4,08,430 sold vehicles.

As far as the domestic market is concerned, Audi successfully delivered 8.1 percent more models compared to what it offered its customers during the same tenure in the previous year.

The deliveries of all-electric vehicles (BEVs) noted a 45 percent Y-o-Y increase. 76,989 BEVs were delivered this year in total compared to only 52,774 BEVs sold in 2021, noting a significant 6.4 percent increase – a consequence of Audi’s consistent electrification strategy, which will further accelerate in the coming years.

Going forward, Audi will restrict itself to launching only fully electric models by 2026, taking into view the high demand for EVs.

The next-in-line model will be celebrating its premiere in 2022 after the successful journey of the Audi e-Tron.

More electrification will also shape Formula 1 from 2026 onwards: the technical regulations rely on a significant increase to electrical power of 50 percent and the use of synthetic fuel from 2026 onwards – which makes it the right time for Audi to enter the world’s most popular racing series.

In view of the foreseeable consequences of the persistently challenging supply situation, Audi has adjusted its forecast for the full year of 2022 and now expects customer deliveries of between 1.65 and 1.75 million vehicles.