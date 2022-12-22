Audi plans to manufacture only electric vehicles by 2029

Audi, the German luxury marque has announced that it will stop manufacturing internal combustion engine models by 2023. The carmaker plans to roll out all-electric vehicles at all of its factories worldwide by 2029.

The Volkswagen-owned Audi will invest nearly 4,400 crores ($532 million) over the next few years to streamline its production process, electrify its plants, and train employees in electric vehicle manufacturing.

Furthermore, Audi will open a new plant in Changchun, China, in 2024, a joint venture with FAW, up and running with plans to locally manufacture models on the brand’s new Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture.

Gerd Walker, Audi Board Member for Production and Logistics said “We don’t want any standalone lighthouse projects on greenfield sites. Instead, we are investing in our existing plants so they end up being just as efficient and flexible as newly built production sites or greenfield plants.”

Also Read Maruti Suzuki India onboards Kamarajar port for global exports

In its electric product portfolio, Audi already has models such as the Q8 e-tron, Q4 e-tron and e-tron GT, Additionally the carmaker has confirmed that the next car to arrive will be the new Q6 e-tron SUV. It will be Audi’s first electric vehicle manufactured at its Ingolstadt facility from 2023 onwards.

The carmaker also aims to reduce production costs by 50 percent by 2033 by pushing towards greater sustainability in its plants by reducing primary energy consumption and its environmental impact.