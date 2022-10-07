Audi India registers 29% year-to-date growth in September 2022

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has sold 2947 units in the January – September 2022 period and recorded a 29% year-to-date growth. Audi India delivers 2947 new cars in the first nine months compared to 2291 units in the same period last year. The brand’s (pre-owned car business) called Audi Approved: Plus has grown by 73% in the first nine months of 2022.

As per Audi, the launch of the new A8 and Q7 coupled with demand for the Audi e-tron range, Audi A4, Audi A6, Audi Q5 and the RS performance range have led to positive growth.

Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our performance in the first nine months has laid the foundation for a positive performance in the remainder of the year. Robust growth, despite the semiconductor shortage and global supply-chain issues reiterates the customers’ enthusiasm around the brand and our wide product portfolio. With the upcoming festive season, we are expecting good growth on the back of sustained demand.”

Audi India continues the expansion of its pre-owned car business. Currently operating with eighteen Audi Approved: plus showrooms in the country, Audi India plans to expand and will have twenty-two pre-owned car facilities by the end of 2022.

Taking forward the electrification strategy, Audi India has successfully installed 100+ chargers across 60+ cities in India – this includes all Audi India dealerships, workshop facilities and select SAVWIPL Group brand dealerships located across strategic highways in the country.