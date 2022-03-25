Audi India opens new showroom in Kolkata

Audi inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art showroom, ‘Audi Kolkata’, which houses Audi Approved: plus, and an e-tron dealership.

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, today inaugurated a new, state-of-the-art showroom ‘Audi Kolkata (Adventure Auto Car India at Rajarhat, Kolkata)’. The new facility is also an e-tron dealership and will be equipped with a 22 kW electric charger.

Spread across 5,500 sq. ft., the showroom has a capacity to display 10 cars and also houses Audi Approved: plus (the pre-owned car business).

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “As a part of our Strategy 2025, we are expanding our retail footprint in India and today, with the opening of a new showroom in Kolkata we are taking forward our partnership with Adventure Auto Car India.”

He added, Kolkata is an extremely important market for Audi and we are confident that this new showroom, which also houses Audi Approved: plus cars will cater to the ever-growing demand in this region. Kolkata is witnessing a rising demand for electric cars and today, we are also handing over the first Audi e-tron to our customer at the new dealership.”

Audi Kolkata is located in the heart of the city and will provide the customers with a plush and relaxed environment. At Audi Approved: plus, customers will get the pre-owned luxury vehicles that are subjected to multiple levels of quality checks and on-road tests to ensure that customers receive the best luxury car-buying experience.

Commenting on the inauguration, Vivek Chaand Sehgal, Principal promoter said, “We are very happy to launch a new showroom in the heart of Kolkata – a market with immense potential for luxury cars. This showroom expands our relationship with the Audi brand to one more city in India and I am confident that customers will experience the very best of luxury at our new dealership in the City of Joy.”