Audi India opens 21st used-car facility in Jharkhand

German luxury car manufacturer Audi has inaugurated a new pre-owned car and service facility, Audi Approved: plus in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The new facility is spread across 12,500 sqft with a 8-car display and 7 workshop bays. It was on December 8, that the company had opened its 20th Audi Approved showroom in Indore.

Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Imminent aspirations for luxury are on the horizon, as the demand for pre-owned luxury cars surges in Ranchi. We are confident that this new facility will help serve the ever-increasing demand for luxury cars in the region.”

Every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms undergoes mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections for over 300 multi-point checks, thorough multiple-level quality checks, and a full on-road test. Under the Audi Approved: plus programme, Audi India offers 24×7 roadside assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Customers can also avail easy financing and insurance benefits through the programme.

Devjyoti Patnaik, Dealer Principal, Audi Ranchi said, “We are also happy to add a service facility that will help us get closer to our customer. The city of Ranchi has witnessed an increasing demand for pre-owned luxury cars, and the dealership highly anticipates a rush of new customers awaiting a chance to become a part of the Audi experience. We look forward to serving our customers and providing them with the best luxury experience.”