Audi India launches premium club rewards: All details

German luxury car manufacturer has announced the onboarding of 150+ partners across India as part of its Audi Club Rewards program that includes brands such as Oberoi Hotels, Mont Blanc, LuxuryCharters by Avion Prive, Pullman Hotel, Roseate House, Costa Cruise, Ajio Luxe, Truefitt & Hill, Oberoi Hotels, Mont Blanc, Luxury Charters by Avion Prive, Pullman Hotel, Roseate House, Costa Cruise, Evocus, Nappa Dorri, Ikka Dukka, Masha Arts, Taylormade, and Luxury FnB with Chef Gautam Chaudhary among others.

As per Audi, its customers can experience luxury through Audi Club rewards-led curated experiences, exclusive holidays, luxury shopping and more and claim that the Audi Club Rewards is a one-of-a-kind rewards program that was launched earlier this year. It offers

exclusive access, segment-first privileges and bespoke experiences. Audi Club Rewards is open to all existing owners (including Audi Approved: plus owners) and future customers of Audi India.

Customers get access to a host of exclusive member products and services with the advantage ofa simple transparent view of the rewards earned on the ‘myAudi Connect’ application which can be utilized on any Audi India product or service purchase. Audi Club Rewards members get

exclusive previews and access to the latest campaigns and offers. The benefits include earning

from spending and burning across the Audi ecosystem and partner brands. The partner offerings go beyond just offers and include special invites to partner events. Audi India has witnessed engaging participation from regional meetups of Audi Club Rewards which has resulted in further exposure to partner products and services.

The myAudi Connect app now has an added entertainment and engagement layer with an

exclusive gamification section that includes a whole host of rewards (partner vouchers & exclusive Audi merchandise) for members of the Audi Club Rewards.