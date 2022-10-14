Audi India inaugurates new Audi Approved: plus facility in Lucknow

German luxury car manufacturer Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, has today inaugurated its new Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car dealership in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. This pre-owned luxury car showroom is located at Khasra No. 464 & 465, Chilawan, Kanpur Road, Near Amausi Airport Circle, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh – 226023.

It is worth mentioning that this is Audi India’s nineteenth Audi Approved: plus facility in the country. Under the Audi Approved: plus program, the company offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase. Additionally, the customers can also avail of easy financing and insurance benefits through this program.

Commenting on the occasion, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “Today, we have inaugurated our 19th Audi Approved: plus facility. Lucknow continues to be an important market for Audi India and we are confident that customers in the city will benefit from this pre-owned car facility.”

He further added, “Our Audi Approved: plus business has grown by 73% in the January – September 2022 period and we are confident that our expansion to other cities will further aid growth. By the end of this year, we will have twenty-two Audi Approved: plus facilities in India.”

Gautam Garg, Dealer Principal, Audi Lucknow said, “Today, we are very happy to inaugurate our new pre-owned car facility – Audi Approved: plus in Lucknow. There is an increased demand for pre-owned cars in Lucknow and the nearby areas and we are confident that this new facility will make pre-owned cars more accessible for our customers in this region. We look forward to welcoming our customers.”