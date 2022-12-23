Audi India inaugurates 22nd Approved: plus facility in Kozhikode

German luxury car manufacturer Audi’s Indian subsidiary, Audi India, has today inaugurated its new Audi Approved: plus pre-owned car dealership in Kozhikode, Kerala. This pre-owned luxury car showroom is located at NH-17, Calicut-Kannur Road, Pavangad, Puthiyangadi P.O, West Hill Via, Calicut – 673021.

Spanning across 6,200 sq. ft, this state-of-the-art 3S facility has the capacity to display nine cars. This inauguration also marks the opening of Audi India’s twenty-second Audi Approved: plus facility in India. Under the Approved: plus program, Audi offers 24×7 Roadside Assistance and complete vehicle history before purchase.

The customers can also avail of easy financing and insurance benefits through this program. Moreover, every pre-owned vehicle displayed and sold at Audi Approved: plus showrooms are said to undergo mechanical, bodywork, interior and electrical inspections at 300+ multi-point checks and a full on-road test to ensure customers’ peace of mind.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV vs Tiago iCNG: Price, specs comparison

Speaking at the inauguration, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India said, “With the inauguration of our twenty-second Audi Approved: plus showroom in Kozhikode, Audi India comes a step closer to the people of Kerala.”

He added, “The growing demand for pre-owned Audi cars in the region presents an exciting prospect for the brand and provides an opportunity for us to reach out to those with aspirations of luxury, and we enthusiastically look forward to customers and welcome them to the Audi family.”

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door SUV leaked: Global debut at Auto Expo 2023

Rajiv Sanghvi, Dealer Principal, Audi Kozhikode, said, “We are delighted to announce the inauguration of Kozhikode’s very own Audi Approved: plus. There has been ample demand for pre-owned luxury cars in the region, and we look forward to servicing our customers at our state-of-the-art facility.”